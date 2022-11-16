72-year-old man found stabbed to death in Staten Island home, police investigating as a homicide

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a man's death after a home health aide found him stabbed to death Monday morning.

A home health aide walked into 72-year-old Eugene Reba's house on Richmond Avenue on Staten Island and found him stabbed to death in his bed, according to police.

Police were called to the scene and found Reba was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry and no obvious motive.

The victim did not have a criminal recorincidente deemed the inicident as a homicide. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

