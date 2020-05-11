3 injured in stabbing at Jersey City laundromat

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured inside a laundromat in Jersey City on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident started after a verbal argument at Adriana's Laundromat on West Side Avenue around 1 p.m.


It is not clear how the incident played out, but all of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police took one person into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countycrimenew jersey newslaundromatstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
AccuWeather: Storms move through area ahead of possible record cold
LI nurses get to know patients who can't speak for themselves due to COVID-19
Technology companies race to create worker health screening devices
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
Show More
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
Queens mother discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 while pregnant
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
More TOP STORIES News