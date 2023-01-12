Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- The victim of a deadly stabbing in Staten Island Wednesday night is a former NYPD detective.
Officials say the 37-year-old was walking with his children along Elizabeth Street just before 8 p.m., when he got into an argument with a man.
He brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.
Officials say the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a ski mask.
No arrests have been made.
