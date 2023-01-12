Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say

After bringing his children into a home, he came back outside where he was stabbed in the neck.

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- The victim of a deadly stabbing in Staten Island Wednesday night is a former NYPD detective.

Officials say the 37-year-old was walking with his children along Elizabeth Street just before 8 p.m., when he got into an argument with a man.

He brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.

He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Officials say the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a ski mask.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.