  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say

WABC logo
Thursday, January 12, 2023 10:23AM
Staten Island stabbing victim was former NYPD detective: Officials
EMBED <>More Videos

After bringing his children into a home, he came back outside where he was stabbed in the neck.

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- The victim of a deadly stabbing in Staten Island Wednesday night is a former NYPD detective.

Officials say the 37-year-old was walking with his children along Elizabeth Street just before 8 p.m., when he got into an argument with a man.

He brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.

He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Officials say the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a ski mask.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW