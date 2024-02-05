Teen stabbed in Hackensack High School, 1 suspect in custody

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A student was stabbed at a New Jersey high school Monday morning.

NewsCopter 7 was over Hackensack High School where police say an 18-year-old man was injured.

The victim was treated at the school and then brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have a suspect in custody. Juvenile delinquency charges are expected to be filed.

It's unclear what sparked the stabbing.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also remain anonymous.

