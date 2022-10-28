  • Full Story
Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform

Friday, October 28, 2022 10:29AM
A man was stabbed in the back on a subway platform in Harlem.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute on the platform of a Harlem subway station.

Officials say the incident happened at the 125 St. station just after 4:35 a.m.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

