Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute on the platform of a Harlem subway station.
Officials say the incident happened at the 125 St. station just after 4:35 a.m.
The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.