23-year-old stabbed in Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 23-year-old was stabbed at a Times Square subway station Saturday night, police say.

The stabbing happened along the staircase at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue near the A & C lines just after 9 p.m.

Two people were apprehended by police in the subway station, three others fled the scene.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The incident occurred after an apparent attempted robbery of a phone in which the victim was stabbed.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

