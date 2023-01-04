NYC stabbing suspect from New Year's Eve incident set to appear in court virtually

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The suspect in the New Year's Eve stabbing, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, is set to appear in court virtually on Wednesday.

He remains in the hospital after a police officer shot him. That incident took place in Midtown at 52nd and 8th Avenue.

He is expected to be arraigned at his bedside in Bellevue Hospital today.

Bickford is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault. Officials say he whipped out a machete and went on the attack Saturday night.

Police are calling him a self-radicalized Islamic extremist.

Another high profile defendant making headlines with his court appearance is 60-year-old Gary Cabana.

Cabana is accused of stabbing two Museum of Modern Art employees back in March of 2022. He has finally been extradited.

Cabana is expected to appear in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday. This comes after his psychiatric evaluation in Philadelphia where he was arrested.

Prosecutors say Cabana jumped over a reception desk at MOMA on March 12, after he was denied entry into the museum. Both of the workers he is accused of stabbing survived.

Cabana is a former Broadway usher who officials say just snapped. He is also accused of threatening a union official who represents ushers, as well as former President Donald Trump.