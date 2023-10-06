Young teen stabbed, critically injured on Staten Island

ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a young teenager was stabbed Friday afternoon on Staten Island.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Littlefield Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.

The teen, believed to be 13 years old, was rushed to the hospital by police in a cruiser.

He is preliminarily listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

