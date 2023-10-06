WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Young teen stabbed, critically injured on Staten Island

WABC logo
Friday, October 6, 2023 6:55PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a young teenager was stabbed Friday afternoon on Staten Island.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Littlefield Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.

The teen, believed to be 13 years old, was rushed to the hospital by police in a cruiser.

He is preliminarily listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ | Dad describes devastating loss after 1-year-old son killed by fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW