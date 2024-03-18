Stacey Sager proudly completes 20th round of radiation in breast cancer fight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a big day for Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager as she finished her 20th round of radiation on Monday morning after another battle with breast cancer.

She shared the special moment of ringing the gong with her team at Northwell Health.

"I came here in a very bad state after chemo, and they made this blissfully uneventful, so I just want to say thank you for everything, cancer tries to take a lot, but it will never take my will to get through this and to be healthy and be OK and survive," Sager said. "Cancer can take many things but it will never take my hope."

Afterwards, Sager changed "no more radiation" before the staff urged her husband, who has been by her side, to take her out to dinner.

This is Sager's third fight with cancer. Her three-decade long journey is chronicled in "3 Decades, 3 Cancers."

ALSO READ | 3 Decades, 3 Cancers: Reporter Stacey Sager's story of perseverance, sacrifice and survival

This is a first-hand account from our Stacey Sager, who describes a story of perseverance, sacrifice, and survival as she overcame 3 separate cancers during 3 separate decades of her adult life.

