Stamford police officer arraigned in deadly crash that killed beloved community pastor

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Stamford police officer charged in connection to a crash that killed a beloved pastor appeared in court Wednesday.

Nearly three dozen officers attended Wednesday's arraignment as rookie cop Zachary Lockwood was charged in connection with the death of Reverand Tommie Jackson, who was a fixture among the city's faith leaders.

The 69-year-old was struck by Lockwood's police cruiser last July while walking back from the mailbox outside his home on Wire Mill Road.

"That's unacceptable because it was 100, 1,000 percent avoidable," said the family's attorney Darnell Crosland. "

Lockwood was responding to a call of a minor car accident, according to the State Police, which conducted the investigation.

He was advised by dispatch to travel Code 1, the lowest priority since there were no injuries, but there was a reported possible disturbance at the scene.

According to court documents, Lockwood told another officer on the phone: "I'm going to (expletive) Code 3 over there dude."

Investigators determined Lockwood was traveling 65 miles an hour was using his siren intermittently and had last activated it 15 seconds before striking Jackson at 46 miles an hour.

"It was unacceptable, it was reckless, and it was deadly," stated Crosland. "And he exhibited a conscious disregard for human safety."

Jackson's widow, daughters and community members also came to the courthouse, though citing a potential conflict of interest, both the prosecution and defense agreed to transfer the case to court in Milford, Connecticut.

