Arts & Entertainment

Bronx street renamed 'Stan Lee Way' in honor of Marvel comic book legend

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC street renamed 'Stan Lee Way' in honor of comic book legend

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A special tribute was held in the Bronx Thursday, for comic book legend Stan Lee.

"Stan Lee Way" was unveiled at University Avenue between Brandt Place and 7 West 176 St. in the Morris Heights section on Thursday morning.

It is co-named with a part of University Avenue where Lee grew up.

RELATED | Everything to know about Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+: Release date, cast & more
EMBED More News Videos

Marvel fans, get ready: the MCU's favorite villain is getting his own show. Here's what we know about the "Loki" release date, plot, cast and other things as the series premieres on Disney+ this week.



He later attended DeWitt Clinton High School not far away.

Lee was the mastermind behind some of the greatest superheroes featured in comic books and movies including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor and Captain America.

Lee passed away in 2018.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmorris heightsbronxnew york citycomic bookmarvel comicsironmanstreet renamingspider man
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News