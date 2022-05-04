New Jersey neighborhood on lockdown amid police standoff with armed man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents in one New Jersey town are being urged to stay in their homes as police work to get an armed man barricaded inside a house to surrender.The situation is playing out on Thomas Avenue between Chase Avenue and Eighth Street in Lyndhurst, where authorities were called to a report of an emotionally disturbed man around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.The area has been locked down since, with police saying they are unable to grant requests to re-enter homes.The man is said to be in his 50s, reportedly lives with his mother and is a longtime resident of the community.His mother was removed safely from the home, and the man is in the house by himself with legally owned guns.SWAT units have surrounded the area, and everyone is hoping for a peaceful resolution.However, it's been a long night for authorities as they try to wait it out.Police say residents are encouraged to shelter in place and that there is presently no threat to public safety.Authorities say rumors, reports and comments on social media regarding shots being fired are false, and that there are no hostages inside the home.Arrangements were being made to allow those students living in the area to be granted permission to be late for school, as the Lyndhurst Board of Education has been made aware of the ongoing situation.Those effected by this situation can call 201-446-2378 with any questions or concerns.----------