Man with gun stands on SUV outside NYPD 45th Precinct in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An armed man was taken into custody after standing on an SUV outside a Bronx police precinct and holding officers at bay.

The scene played out at the 45th Precinct in the Throggs Neck section.

Authorities say the man, described as emotionally disturbed, arrived at the precinct just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

He displayed a gun and climbed on top of the vehicle, sparking a tense situation.

Officers talked to the man and eventually took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police were also searching the SUV on which the man was standing.

