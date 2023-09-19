Michelle Charlesworth warms up crowd at StandUp2MS Comedy Club Benefit in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fundraising event brought a night of laughter to a comedy club in New York City with help from a member of the Eyewitness News team.
Anchor and reporter Michelle Charlesworth warmed up the crowd at the StandUp2MS Comedy Club Benefit on Monday night.
The fundraiser was held at Gotham Comedy Club in Chelsea.
The aim was to get people to donate towards multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
StandUp2MS's goal is to raise $3 million by the end of 2024 for an ongoing MS research collaboration between Vartanian Labs at Weill Cornell Medicine and The Rockefeller University.
