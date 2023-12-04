Gift the Galaxy this holiday season with new Star Wars products

NEW YORK -- As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
For this special episode of Unboxing Boys, we're headed to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Gift the Galaxy.
Star Wars Gift the Galaxy is a 10-week gift-giving celebration featuring new Star Wars products that your favorite Jedi, Sith and Younglings are sure to love.
From consumer products, games and publishing inspired by new series like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian to classic content products from the Skywalker Saga films, this gift-giving extravaganza will have something for every Star Wars fan in your life.
Visit www.StarWars.com/Gift-The-Galaxy every Tuesday for a list of curated gift ideas available at major retailers and shopDisney.
Check out a few of the items we've unboxed below.
Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish and this station.
By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.