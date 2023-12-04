Gift the Galaxy this holiday season with new Star Wars products

Looking for a gift that will take your favorite Star Wars fan to a galaxy far, far away? Gift the Galaxy this holiday season with these incredible new Star Wars products.

For this special episode of Unboxing Boys, we're headed to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Gift the Galaxy.

Star Wars Gift the Galaxy is a 10-week gift-giving celebration featuring new Star Wars products that your favorite Jedi, Sith and Younglings are sure to love.

From consumer products, games and publishing inspired by new series like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian to classic content products from the Skywalker Saga films, this gift-giving extravaganza will have something for every Star Wars fan in your life.

Visit www.StarWars.com/Gift-The-Galaxy every Tuesday for a list of curated gift ideas available at major retailers and shopDisney.

Check out a few of the items we've unboxed below.

Shop Disney Star Wars Darth Vader and Family Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament by shopDisney Pick up this adorable holiday ornament featuring Darth Vader, Luke and Leia under a tree with a Death Star decoration. $26.99 Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank Building Set by The LEGO Group Join The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan, and Grogu as they take on the Spider Tank from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 now streaming on Disney+. $39.99 Shop Now

Amazon Star Wars: The Black Series Ewok (Holiday Edition) Figure by Hasbro Ring in the holidays with this holiday edition Ewok. $27.99 Shop Now

Shop Disney Star Wars: The High Republic: Jedi Brave in Every Way from Disney Lucasfilm Press Cozy up by the fire and enjoy this book that teaches valuable lessons through the lens of Star Wars. $17.99 Shop Now

Amazon Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Lunch Box Crossbody by Loungefly Pack some blue milk and other lunch essentials in this Loungefly Star Wars Return of the Jedi Lunchbox Crossbody Bag. $60 Shop Now

Heroes & Villains Rebel Alliance Scarf & Beanie Set Join the Rebel cause with this Rebel Alliance scarf & beanie set. It's the perfect compliment for those braving Hoth-like winter weather. $41.60 Shop Now

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish and this station.

