disney+ streaming service

This is the way: Go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docu-series

May the Fourth be with you: Jon Favreau will give audiences a special look inside the making of "The Mandalorian" with this eight-part docu-series.
By Andrea Lans
While we'll likely be celebrating Star Wars Day from the comfort on our own homes this year, at least we'll have new content to keep the force alive. Disney+ will honor the intergalactic holiday and debut "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" on May 4.

Executive producer Jon Favreau will take audiences behind in the scenes of "The Mandalorian" in this eight-part documentary series. Through a series of interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations, each episode will explore a different side of the hit series.

"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how 'The Mandalorian' came together," Favreau said. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

Fans will get an inside look at the legacy of George Lucas' original films, the groundbreaking technology and special effects that brought the series to life and even more exclusive content from the filmmaking process. New episodes of "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will stream every Friday on Disney+.

See also: Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2

Also in celebration of Star Wars Day, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will air its series finale on Monday, May 4. Starring Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul, the Emmy award-winning animated series will come to a close after seven seasons.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydocumentarybehind the scenesdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
Meghan Markle talks narrating Disneynature film 'Elephant'
Disney+ streaming service passes 50 million paid subscribers
Coronavirus: The streaming boom amid the COVID-19 epidemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antibody study finds 13.9% positive in NY
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
101-year-old woman survives COVID-19 on Long Island
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
Teens team up with NBA player to raise money for NY hospital
Show More
Symptoms linger for many COVID-19 patients after negative test
FBI raids Lakewood business for medical supplies
Search for man who raped teen girl behind Queens building
NJ wants testing sites for people without symptoms, but needs permission
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
More TOP STORIES News