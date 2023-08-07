Starbucks workers hold 'Day of Action' in support of unionization in NYC and around country

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There will be protests at Starbucks locations across New York City and all around the country for a "Day of Action."

Demonstrators plan to call out what they describe as anti-union tactics from the company.

The Starbucks on 5th Avenue and 47th Street is one of the 200 locations people will gather in front of in the city.

Members of more than a dozen unions will be out to protest in solidarity with Starbucks workers, including the Writers Guild of America. Members of this union are on strike right now.

This is a result of the ongoing dispute over stores unionizing. Workers at about 300 US locations have voted to unionize.

Employees say they want better pay and benefits, and consistent schedules.

A federal judge found the coffee giant violated labor laws during a unionization campaign in Buffalo.

Judges have also forced the company to reinstate labor organizers who were fired.

Starbucks says it already offers some of the best pay and benefits in the industry and that stores work better when it works directly with the employees.

Starbucks Workers United, the union that represents some of the workers, are asking customers to participate as well by handing out fliers.

