Starbucks to open new store inside Empire State Building in November

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starbucks is opening a new store inside the Empire State Building in November.

The store will span 23,000 feet over three floors in the building.

It will offer interactive coffee workshops, tasting flights, and coffee-inspired cocktails.

"For almost three decades we have grown alongside the city of New York, where people from around the world gather to connect, explore, and share ideas," Mark Ring, SVP of U.S. retail at Starbucks said. "The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store will bring people together in this diverse and dynamic city over incredible coffee and food experiences that celebrate human connection, which is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience."

The store will feature customer favorites from the Starbucks menu from espresso classics like lattes and cappuccinos, to Starbucks Reserve signature beverages such as the Hazelnut Bianco Latte, Whiskey Barrel Aged Cold Brew and Nitro Almondmilk Mocha.

The menu will also include seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

This location will also be the only store to offer beverages crafted with Cold Pressed Espresso.

"It has been our privilege to partner with Starbucks on this fantastic space, which is an expression of their coffee culture and quality. Tenants and visitors to the Empire State Building - recently named Tripadvisor's #1 attraction in the U.S. - will benefit from this amazing new store, as will everyone in the neighborhood," Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust said.

The official opening date is November 16.

