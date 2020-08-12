Starbucks peak times see major shift as more people work from home

If you're wondering what's the best time to get your go-to drink at Starbucks to beat the long lines, you might have to work around the schedule of those working from home.
In a report published by Business Insider, the coffee chain says it has seen a major shift in peak times now that more people are working remotely.
Those who typically go on an early morning coffee run before work are now going later in the morning, after 9:00 a.m.
There's also another peak around 2:00 p.m., according to the report.
Last month, Starbucks announced its restructuring plans as it responds to changing customer demands during the pandemic.
More than 400 locations will close, but more locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thru, and mobile-only pick-up locations.
Starbucks leaders have also said its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back, but an official release date has not been announced.
