NYC sues Starbucks for firing worker in Queens after a vote to unionize workers

New York City is suing Starbucks over allegations of firing a barista who was part of the efforts to unionize workers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is suing Starbucks over allegations of firing a barista who was part of the efforts to unionize workers.

The city is filing the case saying the company violated New York City's "just cause" for termination.

The report says Starbucks illegally fired the barista and union organizer in Queens -- less than a month after employees at the location in Astoria voted to join a union.

The city wants the worker to be hired back and get back pay.

Starbucks says it is aware of the complaint.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube