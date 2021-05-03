Traffic

Woman standing at bus stop hit by NYPD vehicle during multi-car crash

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 72-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop was struck by an NYPD cruiser that jumped the sidewalk in a multi car crash on Staten Island late Sunday.

The woman was hit around 11:15 p.m. while standing at Broadway and Forest Avenue, in front of a McDonald's restaurant, in the West Brighton section

Three cars, including a livery vehicle and an SUV, collided in the intersection, sending the police vehicle up onto the sidewalk.

WATCH: Raw video of Staten Island NYPD crash scene
The woman suffered a compound fracture of the leg and was in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center.

Two police officers who were inside the cruiser, the operator of the livery cab, and the driver and a passenger inside of the SUV all sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police say the officers were responding to a 911 call involving a gun and had their lights on when they collided with the cab at the intersection.

The livery car then hit the SUV.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

