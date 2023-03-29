Serial burglar has struck more than 2 dozen times on Staten Island, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Investigators are on the hunt for a man they believe is responsible for more than two dozen burglaries targeting businesses on Staten Island.

The latest incident happened on March 20.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the thief smashing the glass door of a store on Castleton Avenue before taking a $300 cash register with about $600 inside and running away.

Police say he fled westbound on Castleton Avenue heading toward Pelton Avenue.

Police say this was the latest in a string of at least 25 burglaries committed by the same man dating back to September 10.

In several cases he targeted the same businesses twice, and in at least one case he's hit the same place - the Craft House on VanDuzer Street - three times.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a loose windbreaker jacket, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking him down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Here is a list from the NYPD of the burglaries linked to this suspect:

01) On 09/10/22 at approximately 0231 hours at 704 Bay Street (Vinum, Italian restaurant)



02) On 09/13/22 at approximately 0044 hours at 248 Bay Street



03) Between 09/16/22 at 0251 hours and 09/17/22 at 0430 hours at 60 Vanduzer Street (Craft House)



04) On 09/17/22 at approximately 0430 hours at 76 Bay Street (Pier 76)



05) Between 09/17/22 at 2230 hours and 09/18/22 at 0800 hours at 364 Bay Street



06) Between 09/19/22 at 2000 hours and 09/20/22 at 0540 hours at 100 Stuyvesant Place



07) On 09/21/22 at approximately 0250 hours at 200 Canal Street (Bodega)



08) On 09/22/22 at approximately 0325 hours at 226 Vanduzer Street (Jimmy's Deli)



09) On 09/29/22 at approximately 0230 hours at 248 Bay Street (BP Gas station)



10) Between 10/01/22 at 2220 hours and 10/02/22 at 0630 hours at 605 Forest Avenue (Northside Coffee)



11) On 10/04/22 at approximately 0150 hours at 101 Victory Boulevard (SI Fish & More Inc)



12) On 11/04/22 at approximately 0316 hours at 616 Forest Avenue (Deluca's Trattoria)



13) On 11/08/22 at approximately 0317 hours at 364 Bay Street



14) On 11/10/22 at approximately 0230 hours at 60 Vanduzer Street (Craft House)



15) On 11/19/22 at approximately 0500 hours at 661 Bay Street (Taverna on the Bay)



16) On 11/26/22 at approximately 0355 hours at 323 Victory Boulevard (Dosa Garden)



17) Between 11/27/22 at 1900 hours and 11/28/22 at 0800 hours at 409 Forest Avenue (Santino's gourmet deli)



18) On 11/27/22 at approximately 0126 hours at 500 Forest Avenue (Kings Arms Diner)



19) Between 12/03/22 at 2200 hours and 12/04/22 at 0829 hours at 401 Forest Avenue (Cafe Milano Pizzeria and Restaurant)



20) Between 12/03/22 at 2315 hours and 12/04/22 at 1015 hours at 427 Forest Avenue (Sally's Southern & BBQ)



21) On 03/20/23 at 0508 hours at 829 Castleton Avenue



22) On 12/26/22 between 0153 hours and 0845 hours at 10 Daniel Low Terrace (Curtis Deli & Grill)



23) On 02/05/23 between 0324 hours and 0326 hours at 340 Victory Boulevard (My Family Pizza)



24) On 03/18/23 between 0540 hours and 0550 hours at 60 VanDuzer Street (Craft House)



25) On 03/20/23 at 0508 hours at 829 Castleton Avenue (Vodega Deli & Grocery)

