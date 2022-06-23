Serial burglars targeting homes, high-end vehicles on Staten Island

Serial burglars target homes, high-end vehicles on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men in connection with a series of burglaries on Staten Island.

Surveillance video from an incident Monday morning shows five men smashing through a sliding glass door at a home in Todt Hill.

Police say the group tried unsuccessfully to steal two vehicles.

Three other incidents happened within an hour the day before, on Sunday morning.

In the last of these, the thieves made off with a $400,000 Rolls Royce sedan, but the owner was able to track them to Newark NJ.

Law enforcement believes the men are part of a Newark-based theft ring which has long targeted high-end neighborhoods in Northern New Jersey.

Investigators believe they have now expanded and are using real estate websites to target the most expensive homes on Staten Island.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and the NYPD will hold a 1 p.m. news conference "to increase awareness of the home invasions and car thefts happening across Staten Island's neighborhoods."

Related topics:
new yorknew york citystaten islandauto theftburglarytheftsmash and grabcar theft
