Man killed in fiery crash at high school on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11264475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The fan was taken into custody after attacking the former WWE champion during the Monday Night Raw live broadcast.

EMERSON HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- A driver was killed when he flipped his car in a fiery crash in front of Susan E. Wagner High School on Staten Island.The unidentified man was traveling southbound on Manor Road at a high rate of speed at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.That's when he lost control of his Dodge Challenger and crashed into a tree.The vehicle came to a rest on the wall of the school and burst into flames.The driver was pronounced dead in the vehicle.The school sustained minor damage from the crash and fire, but school will be open today.----------