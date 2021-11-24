Man killed in fiery crash at high school on Staten Island

The unidentified man was traveling southbound on Manor Road at a high rate of speed at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.
That's when he lost control of his Dodge Challenger and crashed into a tree.
The vehicle came to a rest on the wall of the school and burst into flames.
The driver was pronounced dead in the vehicle.
The school sustained minor damage from the crash and fire, but school will be open today.
