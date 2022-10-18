1 person stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.

A 19-year-old was stabbed just before 9:00 a.m., according to police.

He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Four people were taken into custody.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

