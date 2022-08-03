Staten Island Ferry eyes return to full schedule after staffing issues led to canceled trips

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The Staten Island Ferry eyed a return to full rush hour service Wednesday evening amid staffing issues that caused it to run on a modified schedule.

"COVID is not the issue at the ferry right now. The fact that DOT is saying it's an issue is the larger issue. It's actually the fact that we're very shorthanded in all of our titles," said MEBA Secretary-Treasurer, Roland Rexha.

The ferry is currently short-staffed by approximately 15 workers in key operational positions, such as assistant captains, engineers, and oilers.

The ferry operated on an overnight hourly schedule. It ran 20 minute service through the morning rush, down from the normal service every 15 minutes.

Due to the short-staffing, it can be difficult to run full service whenever crew members are off, on vacation, or unexpected illnesses.

"If you're short one person in one of those titles it's damning, but if you're short three or four in a title like the marine engineer that has 18 jobs, if you're missing four people, you're missing almost a quarter of your workforce," Rexha said.

Filling the vacant positions has been a struggle due to a national shortage of qualified, professional mariners.

The ongoing short-staffing has also forced existing crew members to work longer shifts without proper breaks, contributing to worker fatigue that could pose potential safety issues.

"We're navigating some of the most heavily-trafficked waters in the country. The fact that they're not getting proper breaks is a reason for employee fatigue, and it also burns people out and makes them want to leave the job," Rexha said.

The union and the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association is having a call with the city on Wednesday afternoon to discuss staffing.

The city may be not be able to run anywhere near their normal service.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube