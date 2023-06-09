Fire destroys row of Staten Island businesses, 1 firefighter injured

Seven businesses were damaged and one firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire in Staten Island.

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A fire tore through several businesses in the New Springville section of Staten Island.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a pizzeria on Nome Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Six other businesses were also damaged.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

It took about 90 minutes to put it out.

The cause is under investigation.

