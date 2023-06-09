Fire destroys row of Staten Island businesses, 1 firefighter injured

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A fire tore through several businesses in the New Springville section of Staten Island.
The two-alarm fire broke out at a pizzeria on Nome Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Six other businesses were also damaged.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
It took about 90 minutes to put it out.
The cause is under investigation.
Air Quality Tracker | ABC7 Air Quality Tracker
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.