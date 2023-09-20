Tensions flare on Staten Island as bus of migrants arrives at senior living facility

Officials say 10 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. One man was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest. Janice Yu repor

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Tensions flared on Staten Island Tuesday night as protestors tried to block a group of migrants from getting to a senior living facility.

Protestors gathered in front of an MTA bus in front of the former Island Shores Beach building. The 288-bed facility was put up for sale last year and residents have been protesting for several weeks, ever since rumors of it becoming migrant housing began swirling.

Officials say 10 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. A 48-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest.

Some Staten Island community members say officers were aggressive, and that they were trying to suppress their right to protest.

"As I told them, they don't have enough handcuffs, they don't have enough cops, they don't have enough cars. We're going to be out here 24/7, 365, and the illegals are not going to want to come here. They should stay in Manhattan," Curtis Silwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, said.

These protests are not new to the Staten Island community. Last month, residents showed their frustration over the city's decision to house migrants at the former St. John Villa Academy.

In New York City, officials have considered changing how long single adult asylum seekers can stay in shelters. It could shift from 60 days to 30.

The city is also considering putting a 60-day restriction on how long families wih children are allowed to stay in a shelter. Right now, they are allowed to stay as long as they need,

Governor Kathy Hochul met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. She says they discussed specific requests regarding the migrant crisis.

