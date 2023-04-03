2 men beaten with baseball bat at Port Richmond deli: Police

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two men were beaten with a baseball bat inside a Staten Island deli, according to police.

Officials say the attack happened at Keshi's Deli in the Port Richmond section just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one deli worker was questioned and they are still searching for a second deli worker.

No arrests have been made.

