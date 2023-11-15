  • Watch Now
Arrests made at 'Flood Staten Island for Gaza' march in Richmond Hill

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 2:30AM
'Flood Staten Island for Gaza' march in Richmond Hill
NewsCopter 7 is over a march called 'Flood Staten Island for Gaza.'

RICHMOND HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Several arrests have been made at a pro-Palestinian march on Staten Island on Tuesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the rally called "Flood Staten Island for Gaza."

Demonstrators met at Borough Hall on Richmond Terrace around 4 p.m.

Police say that several arrests were made during the protest.

No further details have been given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

