Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded on Staten Island

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Harbor Road in the Mariner's Harbor section.
Police say a fight broke out at the party, and someone opened fire, striking two 16-year-old boys.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
The shooter remains at large.
