Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded on Staten Island

MARINER'S HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two teenage boys were shot and wounded while attending a Sweet 16 party on Staten Island.It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Harbor Road in the Mariner's Harbor section.Police say a fight broke out at the party, and someone opened fire, striking two 16-year-old boys.Both victims were rushed to an area hospital and are expected to survive.The shooter remains at large.----------