Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded on Staten Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Teens shot during Sweet 16 party

MARINER'S HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two teenage boys were shot and wounded while attending a Sweet 16 party on Staten Island.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Harbor Road in the Mariner's Harbor section.

Police say a fight broke out at the party, and someone opened fire, striking two 16-year-old boys.



Both victims were rushed to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

The shooter remains at large.

ALSO READ | Inmates and officers work together in 'Puppies Behind Bars' program
EMBED More News Videos

At the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, they're all working together in a special program designed to help at-risk officers.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citystaten islandmariner's harbornypdshootingteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect
AccuWeather: Top 10 day ahead
NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touched down between NJ, PA
Man shot in chest while standing at Brooklyn intersection
2 workers rescued from construction site collapse in NYC
Iconic NJ restaurant closing after 65 years
Baseball is now the official sport of New York
Show More
Pet food company announces voluntary recall
What we know about the delta variant
Dream job: Make money by watching 'Grey's Anatomy'
OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated
Connecticut raises minimum wage to $13 an hour on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News