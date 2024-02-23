Inclusive St. Patrick's Day parade coming to Staten Island this year

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Staten Island will have two St. Patrick's Parades this year: the traditional one that bans LGBTQ marchers, and a new one that welcomes everyone.

This year, the borough's Business Outreach Center will hold an inclusive parade on March 17.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams says he'll participate in the event.

"From day one, Mayor Adams has been clear that celebrations in our city should be welcoming and inclusive. That is why were are thrilled to be collaborating with the Staten Island Business Outreach Center for their first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade this year where everyone interested - regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or beliefs - will be welcome to march together," the statement read.

The established parade organized by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians will still take place on March 2.

