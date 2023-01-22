Surveillance images show suspect break through fence outside synagogue on Staten Island

Officials say the incident happened on Saturday and is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who broke a fence outside a synagogue on Staten Island.

Surveillance images released by the NYPD show someone next to the broken fence in front of the Congregation Toras Emes on Highland Boulevard in Oakwood Heights.

The suspect got out of their car nearby and ran through the fence. They then fled the scene.

