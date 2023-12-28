Midtown East residents still urged to remain inside, keep windows closed day after steam leak

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The dayslong cleanup process continues Thursday after a steam leak on Manhattan's East Side shut down roads, blocked businesses and forced residents to stay inside.

While residents are still being urged to remain indoors, the good news is initial testing for asbestos has turned up negative results. However, road closures are still in place as crews will be washing debris from the street and buildings.

The cleanup process is expected to take a few days. City officials say the cleanup area is extensive, stretching from Third to Park avenues and then East 53rd to East 51st streets.

As of now the air-quality tests did not show levels of asbestos, but officials are asking people who live in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed until the cleaning is complete.

They are also being asked to wear a mask if they plan on being outside.

People in the area described seeing a large plume of steam rising from the area of Second Avenue and East 52nd Street early Wednesday and city officials say the leak became worse until the pipe was capped before 7 a.m.

A source with the FDNY said numerous people had called in over the last week to report their concerns about the pipe.

"The cause of the leak is under investigation, and as soon as we get updated we'll make a public announcement," said Mayor Eric Adams. "We've asked residents in the area to keep windows closed while we clean the streets and minimize pedestrian traffic. We don't have any injuries, thank God, we'll continue to monitor the situation."

The roads in the area will remain closed until the cleaning process is done.

