Steam leak in East Side shuts down several streets, disrupts traffic

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Streets on the East Side are being closed by a steam leak that occurred Wednesday morning.

Steam has been shooting out of the intersection of Second Avenue and East 52nd Street.

Due to concerns about asbestos possibly being in a pipe that broke, NYPD and firefighters have closed off several streets.

East 51st to 54th streets are closed from First Avenue to Lexington Avenue.

Occupants of buildings near the leak are being asked to stay inside as air samples are taken.

Con Edison is shutting off pressure to the ruptured steam line.