Tiempo: STEM and dentistry-related careers for Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a push to recruit and keep more Latinos in STEM "science, technology engineering and math" related industries.A recent report published by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility found there is a lack of Latinos in these types of careers.The group says while many industries have made strides in Latino representation, STEM-related industries continue to struggle in keeping Latino talent.To start the show, Joe Torres spoke with Eric Lopez, Director of Corporate Accountability from the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility, on a recent report published on the problems and barriers.Later in the show, Torres and Lopez discussed solving the problem by educating corporate entities and providing solutions.According to the American Dental Education Association, minorities are under-represented in the field of dentistry.NYU College of Dentistry hopes to change that by attracting more Latino high school students to their Saturday academy.So far students representing 35 city high schools are enrolled in the program and more than half of those students are LatinosTorres then spoke with Cheryline Pezzullo, DDS, the clinical instructor at the NYU College of Dentistry, and Vanessa Cortinas, a dental student, about underrepresented minorities in the field of dentistry.Next, Pezzullo spoke about a mentorship program at NYU for minorities interested in dentistry and explained how young Latinos can sign up for the program.----------