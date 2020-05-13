On-duty MTA employee accused of driving drunk in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA employee is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after crashing into a truck near Times Square.

Investigators say 24-year-old Stephen Singh, of Queens ,was still on the job when he slammed into an idle Pepsi Truck on 42nd Street early Tuesday morning.

Medics took Singh and another person to an area hospital and both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The MTA has suspended Singh pending an investigation and a spokesman released the following statement:

"The employee who was charged by police has been suspended from duty effective immediately pending investigation and review. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD."

