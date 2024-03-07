Award-winning singer, actor and Brooklyn native Steve Lawrence dies at 88

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Award-winning singer and actor Steve Lawrence died at 88 years old on Thursday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Lawrence was born in Brooklyn and enjoyed decades of success as one half of the iconic singing duo Steve & Eydie.

He met his future wife, singer Eydie Gorme, on Steve Allen's Tonight Show where they were both regulars and in 1957 they made their singing partnership even more official by marrying in Las Vegas.

The duo performed their act around the country in the 1960s and on the top variety programs of the time including, The Ed Sullivan Show and The Hollywood Palace.

Lawrence was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance on Broadway in "What Makes Sammy Run?" and the duo starred in "Golden Rainbow," a highlight of the 1968/69 Broadway season.

Lawrence and his wife produced and starred in three TV specials including tributes to the Gershwins, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin -- which earned duo numerous Emmy Awards.

The couple appeared at Carnegie Hall in the 1980s for a series of sold-out concerts and in the 1990s, they embarked on a national tour with Frank Sinatra.

Remembered as a loving husband, proud father, adoring grandfather and extraordinarily gifted performer, Lawrence is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel, brother Bernie as well as many devoted nieces, nephews, friends and lifelong fans.

He was predeceased by his wife Eydie, who died in 2013, and his son Michael, who died in 1986.

