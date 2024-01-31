New Jersey man uses professional tree-climbing skills to rescue cats stuck in tall trees

New Jersey -- This South Jersey professional tree climber has picked up a heroic hobby.

Steven Murrow uses his professional tree-climbing skills to save cats who have gotten themselves stuck in tall trees.

"I'm a professional with training and the right gear so definitely do not try this at home," said Murrow.

He is the owner of Tesla Tree Service, with the name referring to all of his equipment fitting nicely within his vehicle of choice.

"A couple of years ago I had friends reach out, because they knew I was a climber, and they said there was a cat that they saw online that was stuck in a tree and there was no one around to help it," said Murrow.

Murrow went to help the cat, and from there he continued this path to rescuing them from trees.

"I've always been an animal lover. I've always been an advocate for helping others when you can, so I jumped at the opportunity to help," said Murrow.

After Murrow completes a rescue, he never asks for compensation from the families of the furry friends.

"There's no price I could put on saving an animal," said Murrow.

In 2023, his services brought 39 cats to safety and out of tall trees.