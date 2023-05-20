Stevie Wonder receives honorary doctorate from Fordham University

The living legend is now Dr. Stevie Wonder after receiving the special honor at the university's 178th commencement.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From Motown to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now Fordham University.

Music icon Stevie Wonder was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters at Fordham University's 178th commencement on Saturday during a ceremony where he also addressed the graduating class.

The University said Wonder has inspired the world through his music and humanitarian efforts for decades.

"I truly am honored, and I can't say that enough," shared the now Dr. Stevie Wonder after receiving the honor.

He was greeted with an ovation.

"As much as I want to thank you and everyone, we all must know that our work has just begun," he added. "In the world we're living in now, there's so much work to be done."

Of course, the multi-talented singer didn't leave the stage without singing a tune. In addition to sharing words of gratitude, he gifted the graduating class with performance of an unreleased song that is slated to arrive on his next project, titled Through the Eyes of Wonder.

The ceremony took place at Fordham's Rose Hill campus.

