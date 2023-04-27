  • Watch Now
Stew Leonard Sr., founder of famous grocery store chain, dies at 93

Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:05PM
More Videos

Stew Leonard Sr. the founder of the famous grocery store chain that shared his name has died.

Leonard was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, and opened the first Stew Leonard's in 1969 as a retail dairy store.

It was named the "World's Largest Dairy Store" by Ripley's Believe it or Not and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest dollar sales per square foot of selling space.

Since then, the grocery store chain has grown to become a $600 million family-owned and operated business. The company has seven farm fresh food store locations and more than 2,500.

Leonard was 93 years old and died at Lenox Hill Hospital after a brief illness, according to his family.

