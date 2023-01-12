Stolen baby parrot returned to exotic bird store in New Jersey

"We are so relieved and thankful," an employee said.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A baby parrot that was stolen from an exotic bird store in New Jersey has been returned, according to an employee.

Police say two men stole the bird, which is worth about $1,000, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"When we were doing our hand-feedings in the evening, we noticed that one of our sold pineapple conures was missing," said store manager Chris Luberski.

Even more disturbing: the bird, only a few months old, was still being hand-fed special formula three times a day.

Surveillance video captured the theft.

On Thursday, an employee said the bird was back and was "doing well" after the traumatic experience.

"The man who stole our bird was recognized by another pet store in Pens Grove, NJ. They contacted police and the bird was safely recovered. We are so relieved and thankful," the employee said.

Staff say the cages are kept closed, but not locked. Posted signs urge customers to ask for help when handling a bird.

The manager says because of this incident they will be installing locks on all cages.

