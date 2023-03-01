The wild chase for the suspect spanned across multiple boroughs and finally ended 15 miles away in downtown Brooklyn. Derick Waller has details.

Police arrest man accused of stealing American Airlines bus from JFK Airport, driving it across NYC

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who stole an American Airlines bus from JFK International Airport, and took it for a joyride.

Officials say this incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, when the suspect jumped into a bus that was left running in Lot 12.

The suspect drove down the Van Wyck Expressway, the Grand Central, crossed into Manhattan and flew down the FDR Drive, before crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. His chase spanned across multiple boroughs.

Police say they were finally able to stop the man 15 miles from the airport in Downtown Brooklyn.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time and no one was injured.

The 36-year-old suspect is no stranger to law enforcement. Police say he has nine prior arrests for things like robbery and transit fraud.

This was his first arrest for stealing a bus and more charges are pending. He could be heard asking officers if he was going to jail as they arrested him on Cadman Plaza West.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

