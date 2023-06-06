Police are searching for the suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into several parked cars on East 7th Street in Kensington, Brooklyn.

Search for driver after vehicle crashes into parked cars in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into several parked cars in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on East 7th Street around 12:45 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard a loud thud and saw a white car that crashed into parked cars before someone got out and ran away like a "track star."

They said the suspect was bleeding from the face as he got away.

It did not appear anyone else was injured, but multiple cars were damaged.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.