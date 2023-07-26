A family in New Jersey was reunited with their beloved dog after it was stolen from their front steps. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reports.

Dog safely returned to family after being stolen from front steps of home

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jack Russell Terrier is back home after he was stolen off his family's front steps.

"I'm ecstatic. I've gone through the peaks and valleys of all the emotions you could probably think of," said Nick Scarabaggio, Rocco's owner. "It's just great to have my dog back in loving hands."

Rocco was stolen Monday evening from his home in Bayonne, New Jersey. Five individuals were seen unleashing him from the stairs and leaving the area.

Police released photos of the group who they say left the scene and boarded a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train at the 45th Street station bound for Hoboken, before later boarding a PATH train and exiting at the 14th Street stop in Manhattan.

Bayonne Police were assisted by the NYPD and Port Authority Police in tracking down Rocco.

Rocco's owner prepared a steak for his homecoming.

Even though Rocco has been returned home safely, the investigation into his theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at 201-858-6925. Anonymous tips are accepted by dialing 1-877-900-TIPS (8477) or sending a text to 274637 with keyword TIPBPD along with your message.

