Police searching for 3 dogs stolen from back of SUV in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's assistance to help find three dogs stolen from the back of a vehicle in Bloomfield on Monday afternoon.

It all unfolded around 4:45 p.m. when the victim pulled into the parking lot of Mavis Discount Tire at 77 Bloomfield Ave.

Less than five minutes later, police say a black or grey Acura MDX with possible temporary tags entered the parking lot and pulled up right next to the victim's SUV.

The suspect got out of the passenger side of the Acura, walked up to the victim's car and took the three dogs out of the rear passenger window.

The stolen dogs include two Yorkies named Buddy and Champ and the third dog that is a Schnauzer named Charley.

By 4:51 p.m., the Acura was seen exiting the parking lot and heading east on Bloomfield Avenue toward Newark.

Police are looking for three suspects -- all men. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141 or Detective James Romano at 973-680-4074, jromano@bloomfieldnjpd.com.

