2 suspects wanted for stealing $10,000 in e-bikes in Brooklyn

Officials say a 32-year-old man was walking out of his home on Christmas Eve, when he found his e-bike was missing.
They say the incident happened in the vicinity of East Fourth Street and Avenue F in the Kensington section.
An investigation determined that earlier that same day around 4 a.m., two male suspects stole six e-bikes that had been locked up in front of the location.
The two men took the bikes and then fled.
Officials say the two got away with more than $10,000 worth of bikes.
Police say the suspects are described as men in their late teens to early 20s in age.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
