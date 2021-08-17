Pets & Animals

Staten Island police searching for stolen goat

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Staten Island police searching for stolen goat

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island could use Ace Ventura: Pet Detective for their latest assignment.

They say someone stole a one-year-old white female goat out of a secured trailer on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section around 9 a.m. on August 8.

The goat was last seen wearing a gold collar.

HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
EMBED More News Videos

"No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way," Payson's mother said.



The 123 Detective Squad is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the goat or thief should call police.


----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlestonstaten islandnew york citygoatanimals in perilanimalanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ activist urges people to get vaccine after bout with COVID
NYC vax mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Tropical depression Fred spreading flooding rain across east coast
Library accidentally gives out pornographic comic to families
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
T-Mobile data breach may have exposed 100M customers
Show More
Warning about fentanyl laced cocaine after rash of overdoses
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers through Jan. 2022
MTA Hero: Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
New Met exhibit lauds contributions of female photographers
14-year-old boy arrested in shooting of teen girl at Connecticut mall
More TOP STORIES News