Staten Island police searching for stolen goat

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island could use Ace Ventura: Pet Detective for their latest assignment.They say someone stole a one-year-old white female goat out of a secured trailer on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section around 9 a.m. on August 8.The goat was last seen wearing a gold collar.The 123 Detective Squad is investigating the incident.Anyone with information about the goat or thief should call police.----------