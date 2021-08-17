Staten Island police searching for stolen goat

They say someone stole a one-year-old white female goat out of a secured trailer on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section around 9 a.m. on August 8.
The goat was last seen wearing a gold collar.
The 123 Detective Squad is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the goat or thief should call police.
