Legendary Stonewall Inn in danger of shutting down amid COVID-19

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic Stonewall Inn -- where the gay rights movement is believed to have been born 51 years ago -- is now in danger of shutting down.The Greenwich Village bar said it's struggling to survive after months of being closed because of the pandemic.It has launched two GoFundMe campaigns -- one for its operating costs and the other to support its staff.So far, more than $22,000 has been raised.Even though the Pride March is canceled this year, we are celebrating with a special virtual event ----------