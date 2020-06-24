Society

Legendary Stonewall Inn in danger of shutting down amid COVID-19

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic Stonewall Inn -- where the gay rights movement is believed to have been born 51 years ago -- is now in danger of shutting down.

The Greenwich Village bar said it's struggling to survive after months of being closed because of the pandemic.

It has launched two GoFundMe campaigns -- one for its operating costs and the other to support its staff.

So far, more than $22,000 has been raised.

Even though the Pride March is canceled this year, we are celebrating with a special virtual event.

Join ABC7 for our 2-hour special, "NYC Pride 2020: 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March," on Sunday at noon.

