Gabriel Wilson sentenced to 50 to life in murder of Long Island Stop & Shop manager

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Gabriel Wilson who is accused of killing the manager of a Stop & Shop on Long Island two years ago. Chantee Lans has the story.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A former employee who killed the manager of a Stop & Shop on Long Island two years ago was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars.

Gabriel Wilson, 33, was additionally sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for assault, and 15 years for weapons possession.

Those lesser charges are to be served concurrent with each other, but consecutive to the murder.

Wilson opened fire at the West Hempstead store on April 20, 2021.

Prosecutors during the trial said Wilson walked into the manager's office and shot two people before shooting Ray Wishropp as he ate lunch. The 49-year-old father of seven was killed.

"Disgruntled employee Gabriel Wilson entered the West Hempstead Stop and Shop with a loaded semi-automatic gun and the intent to kill," DA Anne Donnelly said. "The defendant went into an office on the second floor, pointed his weapon at two coworkers and struck both of them. He then proceeded to another room where he encountered 49-year-old Raymond Wishropp, the grocery manager who was eating a sandwich on his lunch break, and shot the man directly in the chest at point-blank range. Gabriel Wilson calmly left the building and walked to Hempstead where he was subsequently arrested due to the brave police work of the Nassau County and Hempstead police departments. This defendant has shown zero remorse for his actions. We thank the jury for their service and our thoughts are with Ray's many family members, friends, and longtime coworkers - many of whom attended the trial - as they continue to mourn his senseless loss."

The jury deliberated for less than six hours before delivering their verdict last month.

Wilson's mother had said her son was not mentally fit to stand trial.

"My son is a good person, has a brain injury, he's missing 60 percent of his brain," she said. "He had 24 hours of medical supervision. When COVID came they left him alone by himself."

But last month, the Wishropp family said a gaping hole is left for all of them.

"Justice was served. it's not going to bring my cousin back," Bernard said. "His daughters are graduating this year. She's going to have to graduate without her dad there. Unfortunately, that's the end of it, we're moving on."

Stop and Shop had released a statement saying, "Our hearts remain with the family of Ray Wishropp and our colleagues who survived the attack."

Wilson's mom wants to appeal the case.

WATCH | Wishropp's daughters speak exclusively with Eyewitness News

